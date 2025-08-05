Rhett Miller Announces New Album A Lifetime Of Riding By Night For October 2025 Release, Drops New Song “Come As You Are” With Evan Felker

Home News Trent Tournour August 5th, 2025 - 7:40 PM

Country inflected singer-songwriter, Rhett Miller, has announced that he is working on his tenth solo album entitled A Lifetime of Riding By Night. He has seen fit to give fans a first taste of the upcoming record in the form of “Come As You Are” which features Evan Felker of Turnpike Troubadours

The new song is a downtempo acoustic ballad about a love which is far from perfect or consistent but shines through for its passion. The lyrics of the song are equal parts heartwarming and devastating and Evan Felkers background vocals round out the mix by offering a counter balance to Miller’s bassy twang. The video which accompanies the song is cute and homey albeit, somewhat surreal. It features various shots of Miller doing mundane tasks in the colorful and gorgeous Hudson Valley section of upstate New York.

Give the new track a listen here:

A Lifetime of Riding By Night tracklist:

1) A Little Song (Prologue)

2) All For You

3) Ellie On The Wharf

4) Come As You Are

5) Be Mine

6) People Are Lifted

7) A Little Song (Interlude)

8) The Bells of St. Mike’s

9) All Over Again

10) Time Again

11) A Lifetime of Riding by Night

12) A Little Song

13) Brand New Heart