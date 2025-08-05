Anand Wilder of Yeasayer Drops New Song “Molly’s Song” With Music Video

Home News Trent Tournour August 5th, 2025 - 6:46 PM

Anand Wilder, the lead guitarist for cult classic experimental rock group Yeasayer, has released the third single from his upcoming album Psychic Lessons. The track is a psychedelic tinged-breakup song much in the style of Animal Collective or Of Montreal and fits well with Wilder’s freaky, and trippy aesthetic.

The song is rather jaunty and upbeat sounding despite its lyrics which detail a messy, on-and-off again relationship which does little but cause both parties constant distress. The strange little xylophone and windchime flourishes which appear intermittently throughout are disarming and add to the overall off-kilter nature of the song. This in turn, supports the lyricism as one gets the sense that this relationship is constantly leaving its participants in a state of topsy-turvy turmoil. The song is not quite sad nor happy but rather occupies the strange, in between, space that so many long-winded relationships find themselves in. In one breath you want the kaleidoscopic carousel of the song to end, in another you want to turn it right back on.

The video which accompanies the song is also deeply psychedelic and disorienting in the best way possible, a simple shot of Wilder singing the song while a constantly shifting series of colors, lights, patterns and effects envelop his face sometimes leaving it strange and distorted. It does a lot of work to enhance the feeling that the relationship depicted in the song is a rollercoaster of emotions, constantly in flux.

Anand Wilder’s new album Psychic Lessons is out August 22nd. Listen to the new track here: