Parcels Share Dreamy New Single “Summerinlove”

Juliet Paiz August 3rd, 2025 - 8:41 PM

Parcels just dropped a new song called “Summerinlove,” and it’s a soft, emotional look back at a relationship that didn’t work out. It’s the latest preview from their upcoming album LOVED, which comes out September 12.

The track feels like flipping through old memories, meaning it’s warm, a little sad and sweet all at once. It starts with smooth keys and gentle guitar, and the vocals come in like a conversation you’ve had in your head a hundred times. The band sings about wondering if what they had was real love, or just something close to it. It’s that moment after a breakup when you’re still holding on, hoping the other person might come back, even if you know they won’t.

Parcels recorded the whole thing live in a studio in Sydney, which gives it a really natural sound. You can hear the space between the instruments, and it feels like you’re in the room with them while they’re working through the story.

They said the song was written during the phase when you’re not ready to accept the end yet and that feeling is everywhere in the lyrics and the music.