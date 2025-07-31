Jess Glynne Speaks Out Against Trump Administration Using Her Song In an ICE “Jet2holiday” Meme

Home News Trent Tournour July 31st, 2025 - 8:49 PM

Jess Glynne is taking a stand against the executive branch of the United States government after they have used her music to promote their campaign of mass arrests and deportations which some have alleged violate basic human rights. The move comes after the official White House Twitter account tried to get in on the ‘Jet2Holiday’ trend which is sweeping the internet.

For those unaware, Jess Glynne’s 2015 track “Hold My Hand” is currently all over TiikTok because of its use in a commercial for British travel agency, Jet2Holidays. The trend features people describing nightmare travel experiences as the chipper song and voiceover plays in the background. The White House tried to join in on the fun in a rather grotesque way by promoting ICE’s mass deportation of immigrants in the United States using the soundbite.

Naturally, this glib attitude towards the complete upending of scores of lives has angered many but no one has been more pointed in their criticisms of the post than Jess Glynne herself. According to Stereogum, the singer shared a screenshot of the White House’s Twitter post with the caption “This post honestly makes me sick, My music is about love, unity, and spreading positivity — never about division or hate.” A simple message which conveys Glynne’s strong emotions about the ill intentioned use of her song.

Zoe Lister, the voiceover artist who also appears in the TikTok audio which was featured in the Tweet also made her feelings about the post publicly known, albeit in somewhat more muted and action oriented way, asking “What can be done about @whitehouse using @jet2pics sound and my voiceover to promote their nasty agenda?” This question remains an open one as The White House continues its dual campaigns of gross violence against imigrants and sadistic shitposts with impunity.