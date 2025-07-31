Bush Releases “Scars” Music Video

Home News Trent Tournour July 31st, 2025 - 9:09 PM

Indie-rock mainstays, Bush, have released a new music video to accompany the song “Scars” off their latest album I Beat Loneliness. The album was released July 18th to immediate warm receptions from fans and critics alike.

The brand new video for the track features highly surrealistic imagery of the band’s frontman Gavin Rossdale sitting in a stylized room. The decorations in the room are so ornate and polished that a sense of eerie unreality is formed. As the video progresses we learn that this is an intentional choice because the room that Rossdale is trapped in is in fact just one room in a much larger dollhouse. A figure looms large over the playhouse which is eventually revealed to be Rossdale himself, watching from outside of his body as he suffers alone in a single room of his much larger house. The miniature Rossman seems to be aware of this learned helplessness as he has what can only be called a complete breakdown to the tempo and rhythm of the song. Finally as the song crescendoes, Rossman is able to become one with his greater self by smashing the dollhouse and in turn the room he is trapped in.

The video is a striking comment on fighting complacency and domesticity as we see Rossman quite literally break apart his confines and become a bigger version of himself. This visual imagery is made all the more poignant when you learn that apparently the entire song is meant to reflect his emotional state surrounding his divorce from pop superstar Gwen Stefani.

Watch the video for the song here: