Brian Eno Announces Together for Palestine Benefit Concert in London

Home News Jasmina Pepic July 31st, 2025 - 4:10 PM

This morning, English musician and song-writer Brian Eno announced his Together for Palestine date. Together for Palestine is a benefit concert which will aim to raise funds for families in Gaza experiencing forced starvation and violence from the IDF. The concert will take place at London’s Wembley Arena on September 17.

Eno has continued to be an outspoken activist and supporter of Palestinian freedom. In his announcement of the concert, Eno also spoke in detail of the goals and reasoning for this fundraiser:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Eno (@brianeno)

“I’ve had the good fortune to work with some of the world’s most remarkable artists for over 50 years. But one of my biggest regrets is that during that time so many of us have remained silent about Palestine. Often that silence has come from fear – real fear – that speaking out could provoke a backlash, close doors or end a career. But that’s now changing – partly because some artists and activists have lit the path, but mostly because the truth of what’s going on has become impossible to ignore. What we are witnessing in Gaza isn’t a mystery, and neither is it a blur of competing narratives making it ‘hard to understand’.

When dozens of non-partisan organisations like Amnesty International and Doctors Without Borders describe it as genocide, the moral line is clear. We can’t remain silent. Which is why I’m helping to organise Together for Palestine – a night of music, reflection and hope at Wembley Arena on 17th of September. My sincere belief is that this evening can become a moment of courage where artists come together to speak the truth in their hearts – which is what we trust artists to do. Whether on stage or by video from around the world, this is a chance for us to stand together and say: this can’t continue.

Together we can raise millions in urgently needed aid for families in Gaza. Every penny donated will go to Palestinian partners through Choose Love, a UK charity supporting local humanitarians in conflict zones. But this is about more than just money. It’s about sending a message of love and solidarity to the people of Palestine – that they haven’t been forgotten. We see them, we hear them, and though we may be far away, we’re deeply connected – as we are to all humanity.”

The lineup hasn’t been announced yet but tickets go on presale Monday, August 4 at 10am UK time (4am EST) and could be purchased here.

Brooklynvegan reports that there will also be a three-day benefit, Punks for Palestine, that will happen at Washington, DC’s St Stephen’s Church on October 3-5. Their lineup includes pageninetynine, Majority Rule, and Uniform, with more to be announced. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 1 on Bandcamp.