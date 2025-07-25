mxdwn Premiere: Rachael Sage & The Sequins Share Optimistic New Single “Live It Up”

Home News Skyy Rincon July 25th, 2025 - 6:00 AM

Alternative pop artist Rachael Sage and her backing band The Sequins have returned with a brand new single entitled “Live It Up.” The song serves as the latest taste of their forthcoming LP Canopy which is set to arrive later this year.

“Live It Up” is an upbeat piano ballad with bouncy instrumentation and dreamy, whisper-soft vocals. Lyrically, the track is an ode to an optimistic frame of mind which Sage hopes listeners will join her in partaking in.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the track, Sage offered, “‘Live It Up’ was written about our collective relationship to the news cycle and how the fear and the tragedy we witness every time we dip into the news has ever-increasing power to undermine our relationships to one another as human beings, unless we refuse to let it do so. The struggle to balance being well-informed, versus being so overwhelmed by bad news that you forget to be grateful for the sheer miracle that is your very own existence, is something that seemed song worthy.”

Sage and crew are on the open road this summer and fall for their Joy = Resistance tour, kicking off the next leg with a show in Asheville, North Carolina on August 6. The band will make stops in Nashville, Chattanooga, Atlanta, Charleston, Savannah, Portland, Los Angeles and Austin before concluding the leg with a concert in Houston, Texas on October 17 at the Mucky Duck. Tickets are on sale here.

Rachael Sage & The Sequins Summer & Fall 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

8/6 – Ayurprana Listening Room – Asheville, NC++

8/7 – The 5 Spot – Nashville, TN++

8/8 – Redbud Venue – Chattanooga, TN

8/10 – Smith’s Olde Bar – Atlanta, GA

8/13 – Awendaw Green – Charleston, SC^

8/15 – The Sentient Bean – Savannah, GA+

8/16 – The Purple Onion – Saluda, NC

9/27 – Al’s Den – Portland, OR

10/5 – Hotel Café – Los Angeles, CA^^

10/11 – Fanwood Performance Series – Fanwood, NJ*

10/16 – 04 Center – Austin, RX**

10/17 – Mucky Duck – Houston, TX**

+ with Sean Kelly

++ with Christie Lenée

^ with Danielle Howle

^^ with Tom Goss

* with Dani Nichol

** with Willy Porter