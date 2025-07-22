GOP Amendment Proposes Renaming Kennedy Center to “First Lady Melania Trump Opera House”

Home News Trent Tournour July 22nd, 2025 - 10:18 PM

Esteemed Washington DC art and culture venue, The Kennedy Center, finds itself at the center of attacks by Donald Trump’s republican party once again. This time the establishment finds itself on the precipice of a complete rebrand to the “First Lady Melania Trump Opera House”.

This follows Trump naming himself the director of The Kennedy Center in February, one of his first acts after being inaugurated president, and a massive budget cut as part of Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill”. Now, according to consequence.net, a new amendment has been introduced in the house which would completely rename and rebrand the venue. Who this stands to benefit outside of Donald Trump remains unclear.

Trump’s ongoing attempted takeover of The Kennedy Center has not gone without protest as a flurry of longtime supporters and staff members have resigned so as not to have to directly report to the sitting president of the United States. Massive boycotts have also occurred at almost every event which the president and the first lady have gone to attend at the center, an act of resistance which is powerful symbolically but only seems to have intensified the vitriol with which republicans are dismantling the legacy of Washington DC’s primary cultural hub.

It is now that anyone who doesn’t want to see more buildings in DC become gaudy testaments to the president and his wife should phone up their representatives in congress but ultimately this might be a done deal unless there is some widespread revolutionary spirit on the left. Flagrant attacks on culture and progressivism notwithstanding, doesn’t the “First Lady Melania Trump Opera House” read as an incredibly clunky name?