Pentagram’s Upcoming Australian Tour Canceled Following Resurfaced Abuse Allegations From 2017

Home News Michelle Grisales July 21st, 2025 - 4:53 PM

Pentagram, the doom metal band from Virginia, has had to cancel their highly anticipated first-ever tour of Australia and New Zealand due to resurfaced controversy involving its frontman, Bobby Liebling. The tour, which was scheduled for next month, has now been postponed indefinitely. According to Stereogum, the performances are “on hiatus” following renewed focus on Liebling’s 2017 legal case, which involved his alleged abuse of a vulnerable adult — his then 87-year-old mother.

This renewed scrutiny came after Australian journalist and activist Sherele Moody and her advocacy group, the Red Heart Campaign, highlighted Liebling’s past conviction. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison, followed by three years of probation, for the alleged violent incident. At the time of his incarceration, Pentagram continued to perform without him.

In a now-deleted press release issued last Friday, tour promoter Hardline Media stated, “Due to the current allegations surrounding the Pentagram Australian/New Zealand Tour, Hardline Media have decided to put this tour on hiatus. To be clear, no VISAs have been granted, as has been stated previously by other media. No venues or any staff hitherto are party to these allegations. With great respect, we appreciate your patience and understanding while we manage this situation.”

Earlier this year, Liebling gained viral attention online when a clip of him intensely gazing during a performance of “The Ghoul” in California circulated on TikTok. The band capitalized on the viral moment by sharing creative remakes of the clip, including Lego and puppet versions, on their official Instagram page.

The cancellation has sparked a mixture of reactions from fans and the metal community, with some expressing disappointment and others supporting the decision in light of the serious nature of the allegations. At this time, it is unclear if or when the tour might be rescheduled.