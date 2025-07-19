Deafheaven Announce Fall 2025 U.S. Tour Dates With Harm’s Way & I Promised The World Deafheaven Announce Fall 2025 U.S. Tour Dates With Harm’s Way & I Promised The World

Home News Samantha Mason July 19th, 2025 - 2:24 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Black metal band Deafheaven has announced a Fall 2025 tour. They will be joined by up-and-coming groups Harm’s Way and I Promise the World. The tour will run from September 11 through October 12.

Deafheaven, often described as art metal or blackgaze, formed in Northern California in 2010. The group has gone on to release Roads to Judah (2011), Sunbather (2013), New Bermuda (2015), Ordinary Corrupt Human Love (2018), Infinite Granite (2021), and Lonely People With Power (2025).

This US leg of shows kicks off the tour that will continue in Europe in November. The band’s latest release, Lonely People With Power, came out in April to the delight of fans. This tour will give Deafheaven the chance to deliver these tracks live to fans across the country.

Harm’s Way will not make an appearance at the September 18-21 shows, along with the show on October 10.

Information about dates and tickets and be purchased here.

09/11 – The Signal – Chattanooga, TN

09/12 – The Vogue – Indianapolis, IN

09/13 – The Rave II – Milwaukee, WI

09/15 – The Bluestone – Columbus, OH

09/16 – The Loud – Huntington, WV

09/17 – Jefferson Theater – Charlottesville, VA

09/18 – Archer Music Hall – Allentown, PA (no Harm’s Way)

09/19 – District Music Hall – Norwalk, CT (no Harm’s Way)

09/21 – Basilica Soundscape – Hudson, NY (no Harm’s Way)

09/22 – The Orange Peel – Asheville, NC

09/23 – Lincoln Theatre – Raleigh, NC

09/24 – The Music Farm – Charleston, SC

09/25 – Workplay Theater – Birmingham, AL

09/27 – The Momentary – Bentonville, AR

09/28 – Beer City Music Hall – Oklahoma City, OK

09/29 – Sunshine Theater – Albuquerque, NM

10/01 – 191 Toole – Tucson, AZ

10/02 – Riverside Municipal Auditorium – Riverside, CA

10/03 – The Catalyst – Santa Cruz, CA

10/04 – Tioga Sequoia Brewery – Fresno, CA (no Harm’s Way)

10/07 – Aggie Theatre – Ft Collins, CO

10/08 – Granada Theater – Lawrence, KS

10/09 – Capitol Theatre – Davenport, IA

10/10 – The Castle Theatre – Bloomington, IL

10/11 – Delmar Hall – St Louis, MO

10/12 – Manchester Music Hall – Lexington, KY