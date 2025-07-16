mxdwn Premiere: Sumo Cyco Unveil Hard-Hitting New Single & Video “Shivers”

Home News Skyy Rincon July 16th, 2025 - 8:00 AM

Canadian genre-defying band Sumo Cyco have returned with their hard-hitting new single “Shivers.” The song serves as the opening track for their forthcoming full-length album Neon Void which is set to arrive on October 24. The group’s brand of alternative metalcore checks all the boxes; with heavy instrumentation, vigorous screams, melodic clean vocals and sticky hooks galore, Sumo Cyco have provided a satisfying taste of what’s to come.

Speaking on the visual representation of the track and the meaning behind the video, Skye Sweetnam offered, “In the music video, I introduce the audience to DOOM & GLOOM, two characters that seem to follow me around in this place. The concept uses the visual of being trapped in a shape shifting maze, a metaphor for traversing my own mind to find peace and meaning. From the first step inside the labyrinth, we invite the audience on a visual and musical journey dealing with themes of, depression, distrust, illusions and the reckoning of hard truths that may be the shadows following us around.”

The new album was produced by guitarist Matt Drake and Salvatore Sam Guaiana, with the latter having worked alongside numerous industry icons such as The Devil Wears Prada, Silverstein and Neck Deep. The lyrical themes of Neon Void speak to the duality of the human experience, with its high highs and low lows. It is altogether complex yet simple in its mission: heal, rebuild and reconnect.

Neon Void Tracklist

01. Shivers

02. Asteroid

03. Flies

04. Villains

05. Pain Love

06. Stronger Now

07. Clockwork

08. Boring

09. Voices

10. Nobody Home

11. Abandon All Ships

12. Until Today

Photo credit: Sophie Harris