Fire Burns On The Tomorrowland Main Stage a Day Before Festival

Michelle Grisales July 16th, 2025 - 2:30 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

According to Stereogum, a major incident has shaken preparations for one of the world’s most iconic electronic dance music events. Tomorrowland, the massive EDM festival held annually in the Belgian town of Boom, faced a serious setback today after a fire engulfed its main stage just 24 hours before the event was scheduled to begin.

The globally celebrated festival typically attracts approximately 70,000 attendees each year, and this year’s lineup features renowned artists such as David Guetta, Martin Garrix and Charlotte de Witte. However, the unexpected fire has raised serious concerns about the event’s ability to proceed as planned.

Reports indicate that the stage was completely destroyed in the blaze. Although the exact cause has not yet been determined, footage circulating online reveals the sound of fireworks amid the flames, suggesting that a pyrotechnics malfunction might be to blame.

Emergency services have struggled to gain full control over the fire and authorities have urged local residents to keep all doors and windows closed as a safety precaution due to smoke and potential airborne particles.

Fortunately, no festivalgoers had arrived on-site yet. While roughly 1,000 workers were present during the incident, no injuries have been reported. A spokesperson for the festival stated, “Our priority now is the safety of our visitors and those in the surrounding area.” The entire site has since been evacuated and Boom’s mayor has reportedly ended his holiday to address the situation directly.

As of now, it remains uncertain how this incident will impact the festival’s opening and overall schedule.