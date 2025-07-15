Freezing Cold Releases New Song “Eclipse” Featuring Marissa Paternoster of Screaming Females

Home News Trent Tournour July 15th, 2025 - 8:07 PM

New York City post-punk act Freezing Cold is back with the second single behind their sophomore album Treasure Pool. The song ‘Eclipse’ features some fuzzed out guitar licks from Marissa Paternoster of Screaming Females fame and is clearly inspired by noisy nineties legends such as Dinosaur Jr and Smashing Pumpkins.

Supposedly, the song (and much of the album behind it) is inspired by the feeling of the woods, specifically the transient microbiomes which appear in tide pools along the Oregon coastline, hence the album’s name Treasure Pool. This single absolutely evokes feelings of being out in nature on a foggy day with winding and intricate guitar work overlaid with a heavy sheen of distortion and lyric imagery which conjures long romps through a forest with a lover or friend.

‘Eclipse’ was in fact, the first song written for the album which was meticulously produced in Asbury Park, New Jersey over the course of two years. Interestingly, Marissa Paternoster’s fingerprints can be found on this album beyond her credit as a guest guitarist on this track as she was intimately involved in much of the recording and mastering of the album and carries a production credit across the entire record.

Treasure Pool is set to release August 1st on Don Giovanni Records and will be buoyed by a small East Coast tour throughout August hitting major cities and more intimate venues alike. ‘Eclipse’ is an intriguing release from one of the most exciting up and coming alt rock bands today and Treasure Pool is an album to mark your calendar for.

Listen to the new track here: