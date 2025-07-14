Downtown LA’s Mayan Theatre Set To Close This Fall

Home News Cait Stoddard July 14th, 2025 - 4:06 PM

According to thescenestar.typepad.com, downtown LA’s The Mayan will be closing its doors for good at the end of September, with two shows currently scheduled to take place before the venue closes. Ekkstacy with Max Fry on Sunday, July 27 and Novos Baianos on Wednesday, July 30, will be performing at the venue.

The House Issues Music & Arts Event w/ DJ Richard “Humpty” Vission b2b Bad Boy Bill, Barbara Tucker, DJ Irene and Angie Vee will be happening on Friday, September 5, Cold Waves XIII LA Showcase with Nitzer Ebb, Front Line Assembly (Wax Trax! Era Set), Mentallo & The Fixer, Clock DVA, Lead Into Gold, and Die Sexual on Friday, September 12 and The Dare with George Clanton on Thursday, October 23.

There will also be free weekend club nights taking place each weekend, while the venue winds down its last days as a place to see live music in Los Angeles. For tickets and more information, click here. The venue with the unmistakable pre-Columbian facade with stone serpent heads first opened on August 15, 1927, in Downtown Los Angeles as a theater arts venue before the auditorium was then expanded to a more elaborate concert, TV show taping, stand-up special venue and club venue in February 1990 and officially renamed The Mayan.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi