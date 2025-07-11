mxdwn Premiere: Taylor Acorn Shares Lively New Single & Video “Goodbye, Good Riddance”

Home News Skyy Rincon July 11th, 2025 - 7:00 AM

Nashville-based pop rock rising star Taylor Acorn has returned with a brand new single entitled “Goodbye, Good Riddance.” The track pays homage to Acorn’s early 2000s heroes which include Paramore and Avril Lavigne.

“Goodbye, Good Riddance” is every bit as anthemic, danceable and lively as one would expect from a pop-punk song. Acorn skillfully blends pop sensibilities with energetic rock vibes to create a sense of nostalgia for the aughts’ golden era.

The accompanying video is just as empowering as the track itself, following an aspiring motorcyclist as she trains to compete in a regional race. The story reflects the lows and highs of the song with the big bombastic chorus coinciding with the cyclist’s successful completion of the tournament while the slow-burning middle sections reflect her training regiments.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the track, Acorn offered, “Without getting too in depth, I lost a friend due to super unfortunate circumstances who was extremely close to me at the beginning of last year right before I left for my first headline tour. I had a lot of anger and sadness, but I had to throw those emotions on the back burner and couldn’t fully express how I was feeling because I had to be on stage every night smiling and making sure I was showing up for everyone that came to the shows to support me. Having the last several months off, I’ve really been able to process how I was feeling and finally got to just let it all out creatively.”

Acorn is set to kick off her ‘Summer School’ tour with a show on July 11 at The Fillmore in Detroit, Michigan. The trek will be coming to an end on August 10 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Franklin Music Hall. She will also make appearances at two big name festivals in the fall including When We Were Young in Las Vegas, Nevada and Warped Tour in Orlando, Florida.

Taylor Acorn Summer & Fall 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

7/11 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

7/12 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

7/13 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora

7/15 – Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion

7/16 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory at The District

7/18 – Kansas, MO – Uptown Theatre

7/19 – Denver, CO – The Fillmore Auditorium

7/20 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

7/22 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

7/23 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

7/25 – Sacramento, CA – Channel 24

7/26 – Long Beach, CA – Warped Tour Long Beach

7/27 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

7/29 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas

7/30 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

8/1 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

8/2 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

8/3 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

8/5 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

8/6 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

8/8 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

8/9 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium

8/10 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

10/18 & 19 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

11/15 & 16 – Orlando, FL – Warped Tour Orlando