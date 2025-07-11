mxdwn Premiere: Aurelia & Icarus Moth Share Cathartic New Single “FRACTURED”

Home News Skyy Rincon July 11th, 2025 - 6:00 AM

Aurelia and Icarus Moth has teamed up with Echos to release their cathartic new joint single “FRACTURED.” The track serves as the latest taste of the duo’s forthcoming collaborative EP PROMETHEANS which is set to arrive on July 25. The new song’s arrival follows the release of “ABRASIVE” and “SUPERNOVA” with the latter of the two featuring Ehiorobo.

Speaking on how the track came to be, Aurelia offered, “Writing “FRACTURED” felt like lancing a wound I had been carrying for way too long. This song is about a long-distance relationship where love is still there, but alignment isn’t. And that’s such a particular kind of heartbreak, I think. When something slips away, not out of cruelty, but out of time. That broken cello part in the beginning immediately let words come for me; it physically mimicked that sadness and the subject matter we went with. Working with Echos brought in this other layer of emotional intelligence to the words I was able to piece together. She brought so much clarity and a beautiful voice to these strong feelings.”

In comparison to the other songs on the EP’s tracklist,”FRACTURED” is the most personal and emotional for Aurelia with its roots in a more introspective realm of songwriting. The complex feelings portrayed within the lyrics are unique to the upcoming project as they are primal and deep, something that required a great deal of self-reflection and grounding to achieve on Aurelia’s part.

The single itself is sleek and experimental in its production, working with delightfully glitchy textures and hard-hitting beats that fade in and out on command to keep listeners at the edge of their seats. The vocals are as haunting as they are soft and vulnerable, making for a compelling and cathartic listening experience.

PROMETHEANS Tracklist

1. Abrasive

2. Fractured

3. My Life

4. Sectumsempra

5. Supernova