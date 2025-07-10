Carcass Announces Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates With Brujeria, Necrot And Hedonist

Home News Trent Tournour July 10th, 2025 - 7:33 PM

If you’re an old school death metal head listen up because this one’s for you. Death metal legends, Carcass, are hitting the road this fall, making fourteen stops in twelve states (and one in Toronto) for a tour that is guaranteed to be absolutely brutal.According to Metal Injection, Carcass will not be playing these shows solo but instead joined by fellow heavy hitters, Brujera, Necrot, Hedonist and SpiritWorld. With this lineup they’re really checking the boxes on every possible style of death metal, running the gamut from melodic and technical to crushing and brutal and even a special guest appearance in LA from powerviolence titans, Nails as well as their beatdown brethren Mongrel.

All in all, each stop on this tour offers something unique and fresh and all of these dates are a surefire fun night, whether you see the kickoff in Birmingham, the final show of the run in Sacramento or any of the dates in between you can be sure you’re in for a night of cacophony and celebration.

Full list of tour dates below:

9/16 Birmingham, AL- Workplay

9/17 Asheville, NC- Eulogy

9/18 Louisville, KY- Louder Than Life

9/19 Rochester, NY- Anthology

9/20 Toronto, ON- Phoenix Concert Theatre

9/22 Columbus, OH- The King of Clubs

9/23 Grand Rapids, MI- Elevation

9/24 Indianapolis, IN- The Vogue Theatre

9/26 Denver, CO- HQ

9/27 Fort Collins, CO- Aggie Theatre

9/29 Mesa, AZ- Nile Theater

9/30 Las Vegas, NV- House of Blues

10/1 Los Angeles, CA- The Wiltern

10/2 Sacramento, CA- Aftershock

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat