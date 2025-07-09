Billie Eilish Says Israel’s Gaza Relocation Plans Are “Horrifying”

Home News Michelle Grisales July 9th, 2025 - 4:25 PM

Billie Eilish has publicly criticized Israel’s reported plans to relocate Palestinians in Gaza, calling the proposal “horrifying” through her Instagram stories. The pop singer reposted a BBC video detailing the situation, expressing clear disapproval of the move, according to NME.

The post refers to reports from CNN, which stated that Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant instructed the military to expedite preparations for what he termed a “humanitarian city” to be established on the remains of Rafah, a city in southern Gaza. According to Israeli official Israel Katz, the newly designated zone would be designed to accommodate approximately 600,000 Palestinians who have already been displaced and pushed into the Al-Mawasi region.

The relocation plan reportedly includes a screening process to prevent Hamas affiliates from entering the area. Once inside, individuals would be unable to leave. Katz also indicated broader intentions to eventually relocate Gaza’s entire population numbering over two million and potentially revive an old proposal, originally floated by former U.S. President Donald Trump, that would see Palestinians resettled in other countries.

Although Billie Eilish has largely refrained from publicly declaring her stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict and continuously focused on her career including her tour, her appearance at the Oscars earlier this year while wearing a red ceasefire pin was seen by some as a silent gesture of support for Palestinians.

Katz has stated that the proposed safe zone would be managed by international organizations rather than the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). However CNN noted, no international entities have yet agreed to take on such a role.