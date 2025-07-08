The Rapture Announce First Headline Tour In 15 Years For Fall 2025

Home News Skyy Rincon July 8th, 2025 - 7:00 AM

NYC-based dance-punk icons The Rapture have returned to announce that they will be hitting the road this fall. The trek marks their first headline tour in 15 years and will see them stop off in various North American and European cities throughout September, October and November. Ticket presales start on Wednesday, July 9 at 10AM local time with general sale tickets becoming available on Friday, July 11 at 10AM local time. No opening acts or special guests have been announced as of publication time.

Speaking on the band’s return to the stage, founding member Luke Jenner offered, “This has been a long time coming. Years ago when I stepped away from the band I was needing time and space to piece together my life. I needed to fix my marriage, be there for my son, and ultimately work on myself. This tour marks a new chapter for me, one shaped by everything I’ve lived through and learned along the way. I’ve achieved everything I hoped to achieve through music, and now I get to use it to help anyone else who maybe needs it like I did back then.”

The North American trek kicks off on September 16 at First Avenue in Minneapolis, Minnesota. From there, the band will make notable stops in Phoenix, Arizona on September 24 at the Van Buren, in Dallas, Texas on September 27 at The Studio at the Factory and in Brooklyn, New York on October 8 at the Brooklyn Steel. The U.S./Canadian leg of the tour will come to an end with a show at the 9:30 club in Washington D.C. on October 10.

The Rapture Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

09.16 – First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN

09.18 – Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO

09.19 – The Depot – Salt Lake City, UT

09.21 – Portola Festival – San Francisco, CA

09.23 – Humphrey’s – San Diego, CA

09.24 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

09.26 – Emo’s – Austin, TX

09.27 – The Studio at The Factory – Dallas, TX

09.30 – Buckhead Theatre – Atlanta, GA

10.01 – Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TN

10.03 – Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL

10.04 – Masonic Temple Theater – Detroit, MI

10.05 – Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, ON

10.07 – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA

10.08 – Brooklyn Steel – Brooklyn, NY

10.09 – House of Blues – Boston, MA

10.10 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC