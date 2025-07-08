Mary Lambert Releases New Song “The Tempest”

Home News Leila DeJoui July 8th, 2025 - 12:45 AM

On July 7, 2025, Grammy-nominated artist, Mary Lambert, returned with a new single, “The Tempest.” This new song is her first major single in almost a decade and is available for streaming. Her new single was entirely produced by Lambert, who taught herself audio engineering and production during the Covid-19 pandemic. “I wanted to write a song that would have inspired my 18 year-old self. Although the song is about bodily autonomy, abortion rights, trans rights, and resilience, it’s also about hope and the belief that a revolution is not just possible, but imminent, and it’s up to us to rise to the occasion,” said Lambert. “Ultimately, this song is about liberation. Shakespeare’s The Tempest ends with the tyrannical former duke, Prospero, learning lessons of mercy and forgiveness, but what if the people in positions of power in our world never learn those lessons? My version of The Tempest is one where we organize and demand more for our communities.”

The new song offers her extremely powerful vocals, with the instrumental not being the key part to the song. There are just some claps in the beginning and her singing. During the chorus there is a guitar present and the beat is present as well, but her vocals are the main focal point of the song. Her vocals standout, especially during the chorus when everything from the guitar to her voice builds up into higher notes. Lambert is currently working on her third full-length studio album, which is expected later this year.