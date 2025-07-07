Kneecap Shares New Video For “The Recap”

Home News Michelle Grisales July 7th, 2025 - 7:30 PM

NME reported Irish rap trio Kneecap have unveiled the official music video for their politically-charged single “The Recap,” released through Heavenly Recordings. First shared with fans in May via their WhatsApp group and launched just before their polarizing Glastonbury performance, the track has racked up over a million streams in its first week alone.

The video opens with news reports about member Mo Chara’s recent arrest and terror-related charge, stemming from an incident at a 2023 London concert where the group was accused of displaying a flag associated with Hezbollah. Kneecap has firmly rejected claims of supporting either Hezbollah or Hamas, asserting that the footage in question was misrepresented and taken out of context.

Ahead of Mo Chara’s court appearance on June 18th, the band plastered London with billboards bearing that same phrase. The group is currently on an extensive world tour, which kicked off in Glasgow on July 8th and concludes with back-to-back shows at Dublin’s 3Arena in mid-December.

Despite ongoing legal challenges, including a previously investigated but now closed case involving inflammatory remarks about Conservative MPs, Kneecap continues to lean into their defiant message. Their weekend show at London’s Finsbury Park, where they joined Fontaines D.C., was no exception.

Onstage, they brought out Fontaines frontman Grian Chatten for their collaborative track “Better Way To Live” and used the platform to speak about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The group also announced a limited 7-inch vinyl release of “The Recap,” available from July 7th, with only 100 copies being pressed. The record includes both the original and instrumental versions of the track.