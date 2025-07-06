Princess Nokia Releases New Single “Drop Dead Gorgeous”

Home News Isabella Bergamini July 6th, 2025 - 9:07 PM

Pop singer and rapper Princess Nokia has released a new single titled “Drop Dead Gorgeous” that is sure to get the girls dancing. “Drop Dead Gorgeous” is a celebratory pop song that imagines a world centered on girlhood. It is a fun and carefree song that aspires to capture the early joys of being a girl. Regarding the song, Princess Nokia has described it as “a salacious summer anthem that’s all about de-centering men and causing trouble with your girls. It creates a fantasy landscape where girls are lawless, summer is forever and Halloween is around the corner.”

Princess Nokia also released an accompanying music video for “Drop Dead Gorgeous” which was directed by Sebastian Cabrera Chelin. The video is sensual and flashy featuring Princess Nokia and another woman embracing a world without men and sharing a kiss. The video embodies the carefree nature of the song as it sees Princess Nokia smoking weed, washing a car and simply having fun with another girl. The video is anything but subtle since it shows the singer dressed as Eve from the biblical story of creation and eating the forbidden fruit that represents a bloody man’s heart. Her messaging is clear as are the lyrics of the song, “Free the girl, let’s hope they all get divorced / men suck, and they’re only getting worse.”

Princess Nokia is also teasing a new album which will include the “Drop Dead Gorgeous” single. Although she has yet to mention a title or release date, it seems that the forthcoming album will possess a more pop-sound as opposed to Everything Sucks and Everything is Beautiful. So far, she has described the forthcoming album as an “endless sleepover, it’s a summer playlist, it’s a soundtrack to your best friends. The aesthetic is surface-level glamour paired with deep, existential thought.”