Alison Goldfrapp Shares Glimmering New Single “Hey Hi Hello”

Katie Poon July 3rd, 2025 - 2:21 AM

Electronic pop vocalist and producer Alison Goldfrapp released a new song titled “Hey Hi Hello” on Tuesday, teasing her new album. “Hey Hi Hello” follows other singles released by Goldfrapp on the new album, including “Sound & Light”, “Reverberotic” and “Find Xanadu”. The new album, FLUX, is set to release on August 15th this year.

The “Hey Hi Hello” music visualizer by Alison and Mat Maitland at Big Active was released on the Alison Goldfrapp YouTube channel. The visualizer features photos of Goldfrapp in a blue skirt suit with whip and spin transitions between each. A bright yellow, pink and blue radial gradient background is portrayed behind each portrait of Goldfrapp.



The song blends the recognizable bright electronic synth-pop musical elements and high-energy beat found in Goldfrapp’s discography with Euro-disco sounds. Goldfrapp’s lyrics, “Cos I never wanted to let you go”, “So long, so low”, and their repeating nature, convey the song’s message. According to a press release, “Hey Hi Hello” follows a theme of hope and renewal about love.

“Awash in shimmering synths and bittersweet euphoria, it traces the emotional arc of a love that’s drifted away but refused to fully fade,” the press release states.

The single was co-produced by the team working on FLUX, including Goldfrapp, Swedish songwriter Stefan Storm and Richard X. According to the press release, FLUX serves as Goldfrapp’s second new album following the 2023 album, The Love Intention. The album also marks the start of Goldfrapp’s career as an independent label owner with A.G. Records.