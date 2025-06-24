Young Fathers Release 28 Years Later Soundtrack

Home News Leila DeJoui June 24th, 2025 - 3:24 AM

On June 20, 2025, the soundtrack for 28 Years Later was officially released. The new soundtrack has been released via Milan Records. On the soundtrack, there is music by the Mercury Prize winning band, Young Fathers, with original music that was written by the Scottish trio. The soundtrack for the third installment in the post-apocalyptic horror film is available for streaming everywhere. The band has drawn upon their genre-fluid sound for a mix of both vocal and instrumental tracks for the album. They seamlessly blended their abrasive lo-fi textures with their driving percussive movements. They also added intricate synthwork and layered vocal harmonies.

From the Academy Award-winning director, Danny Boyle, and Academy Award nominated writer, Alex Garland, the pair came together to create this third movie from the zombie apocalypse genre, Boyle has even commented on the genre fluidity that the band used for the soundtrack. “The genre-defying, intuitive sound of Young Fathers is uniquely suited to the world of 28 Years Later,” said Boyle. “They have crafted a musical landscape that brings an intense, primal energy to the visuals but also heart and humanity to a world that is at once horrific and strangely beautiful.” The result from the band is a uniquely distinct soundscape that captures the rawness of the film while also powerfully underscoring its emotional resonance. Both the film and the soundtrack are now available. The film, which is presented by Columbia Pictures, is available exclusively in theaters and the album is available on streaming platforms.

28 Years Later (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Tracklist: