145 People Report Being Stabbed With Syringes at Fête de la Musique Festival in France

Home News Leila DeJoui June 23rd, 2025 - 11:41 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi.

On June 21, 2025, during the annual Féte de la Musique in France, 145 of the attendees reported being stabbed. The victims reported that they had been stabbed with syringes during the nationwide street music festival, according to an article by Consequence. So far, the French police have detained 12 suspects that were in connection with the attacks. “Some victims were taken to the hospital for toxicological tests,” said the authorities. The Fête de la Musique Festival had drawn “unprecedented crowds” to Paris and beyond according to officials.

There have been reports from 145 people from across the country, but there were 13 different cases in Paris. The investigation opened in Paris after three separate victims had reported being stabbed and then feeling unwell. The two initial reports came from a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old male. Officials have not confirmed any of what has been contained on the needles, including Rohypnol or GHB. However, before the festival, a couple of social media events had encouraged others to target women during the event. Of the 12 suspects that were detained across the country, four of the individuals were in the southern town of Angouleme. Those four are being accused of targeting about 50 of the victims. Out of the 145 that reported being stabbed, 14 of the attendees were seriously injured, including a 17-year-old who was hospitalized with stab wounds in the lower abdomen. During the attacks, 13 members of the law enforcement were also injured