The Plot In You Announce Summer 2025 U.S. Headlining Tour Dates

Get ready fans, the Ohio-based band, The Plot In You , is hitting the road this September for a headline tour, and they’re bringing along some incredible support acts. Northlane, Invent Animate and Windwaker will join the lineup for a series of shows that promise to bring a mix of heavy riffs, emotion, and unforgettable energy.

The tour kicks off on September 5 in Providence, RI, at The Strand and wraps up on September 18 in Huntsville, AL, at VBC Mars Music Hall. Tickets have been on sale since Friday, June 13.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. After their headlining run, The Plot In You will hit the road with Bring Me The Horizon and Motionless In White for a massive arena tour starting later in September.

This news comes as the band gears up for the release of their Vol. 3 EP, featuring tracks like “Been Here Before,” which dives into the emotional ups and downs of relationships, and “Spare Me,” tackling the weight of modern societal pressures. Known for blending a wide variety of sounds, The Plot In You continues to evolve with each release.

The Plot In Your with Northlane, Invent Animate + Windwaker:

9/5 — Providence, RI — The Strand

9/6 — Wallingford, CT — The Dome @ Oakdale

9/7 — Sayreville, NJ — Starland Ballroom

9/9 — Ft Wayne, IN — Piere’s Entertainment Center

9/10 — Milwaukee, WI — The Rave

9/11 — Kansas City, MO — The Midland Theatre

9/13 — Oklahoma City, OK — Diamond Ballroom

9/14 — Fayetteville, AR — JJ’s Live

9/16 — St Petersburg, FL — Jannus Live

9/17 — Jacksonville, FL — FIVE

9/18 — Huntsville, AL — VBC Mars Music Hall

With Bring Me The Horizon + Motionless in White

9/23 — Raleigh, NC — Lenovo Center

9/24 —Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

9/26 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

9/27 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

9/29 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

9/30 — Salt Lake City, UT — Maverik Center

10/2 — Phoenix, AZ — Footprint Center

10/3 — Los Angeles, CA — Intuit Dome