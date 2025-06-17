Jamie Lidell Announces New Album Places Of Unknowing For July 2025 Release, Shares New Single & Video “How Do I Land”

Home News Juliet Paiz June 17th, 2025 - 4:47 AM

Jamie Lidell is back with his first album in almost ten years. Places of Unknowing will be released on July 18, and it marks a fresh new direction for the artist. Known for everything from electronic beats to soulful vocals, Jamie’s latest work leans into a neoclassical sound, featuring piano and orchestral elements that bring a more reflective, mature tone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @todo.records

Along with the album announcement, Jamie shared the new single “How Do I Land.” It’s a beautiful, emotional song with gentle piano, rich strings and his voice seems to carry both vulnerability and strength. Jamie says the song is about standing strong even when facing hard truths, and it’s clear he’s speaking from a deeply personal place.

The video released matches that mood, it appears to be a live performance of the song and viewers can witness the emotional depth behind the song just by viewing the way Jamie sings and how the instruments are being played.

Since his last album in 2016, Jamie’s life has changed quite a bit. He’s moved to Nashville, started a family, and taken time to really reflect on himself and his music. Learning piano during lockdown and working with classical musicians helped him explore new sounds and ideas for this album.

Places of Unknowing feels like a new intimate chapter for Jaimie and we can’t wait to see where his music flows to next.

Places of Unknowing Tracklist:

1. Inner World

2. Return of the Repressed

3. How Do I Land

4. Choraleme

5. Unmasking

6. Last Day of Mourning

7. The Center

8. The Night I Went Crazy

9. Capture The Moon

10. Never Agreed to Play

11. Ordinary Dryness