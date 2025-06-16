OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder Thinks People Should Be Celebrating the US Army’s 250th Anniversary Instead of Protesting Trump

Home News Leila DeJoui June 16th, 2025 - 7:10 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

There has been recent backlash against OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder for his criticism towards the protest against President Donald Trump. Over the weekend, on June 14, Trump had celebrated his birthday with the United States Army on their 250th anniversary. During the celebration, there were many, many protests all over the country against the celebration. Tedder, had criticized the protests and had said that people should be celebrating the 250th anniversary of the US Army instead of having protests against Trump.

The protests, No Kings, were organized by the 50501 Movement to oppose one-person authoritarian rule, according to an NME article. On the website, the protests were described as such: “President Trump wants tanks in the street and a made-for-TV display of dominance for his birthday… but real power isn’t staged in Washington… We’re taking action to reject authoritarianism – and show the world what democracy looks like… to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings.”

Although some celebrities were at the protests, Tedder was a celebrity who was not happy about the movement. On his Instagram story, which has since expired, he decided to express how he felt about the protests. “I have around 20 family members & grandparents that all fought in wars from the revolutionary war (actually) through to WWII/Korea.. all politics & parties and righteous indignation aside it’s a super bummer that instead of celebrating the 250th anniversary of the US Army and all those who have fought and died on our behalf… we’re protesting,” said Tedder. “I haven’t been a card carrying political member of either side for 20 years & think at this point everything is absurd 99% of the time… but I’d like to say THANK YOU to all of the Army service members active and retired and those who have given their lives to protect our freedom… to protest.” Since his posts, Tedder has received some backlash on his opinions, some saying that people do celebrate the army on Veterans Day and that this celebration should not happen on Trump’s birthday.