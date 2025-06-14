Ho9909 Announce New Album Tomorrow We Escape For September 2025 Release, Shares New Single “Upside Down”

Home News Lea Tran June 14th, 2025 - 7:31 PM

Ho9909 release a new single, “Upside Down,” which will also be featured on their upcoming album Tomorrow We Escape. According to ConsequenceSound, the album will be released on September 9 and it will be a blend of the hip-hop, metal and punk genres. This hybrid sound is present in “Upside Down” with instrumentals from the metal and punk but the vocal pacing takes from the hip-hop and rap genre.

The music video is highly stylized, mixing scenes of nature and urban scenery. From a press release, the video is supposed to be “set in a world where the Chinese Yuan is world currency and water has become a black market commodity.”

Vocalist theOGM said to Consequence Sound, “When we started this process, we knew we wanted to make more relatable songs. It was a healthy challenge to focus on emotion. In the past, a lot of our material was politically charged. That element is present to a degree, but we wanted to take a more personal route. This mindset drove how we wrote songs. Everybody has a struggle. The goal is to find motivation for preservation.”

“Upside Down” is available on all platforms and the music video can be watched on YouTube.