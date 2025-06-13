Bonnaroo Suspends Friday Performances & Spurs Evacuations Due To Lightning Storm

Home News Skyy Rincon June 13th, 2025 - 2:20 PM

Tennessee-based music festival Bonnaroo has suspended Friday performances thus far due to a lightning storm in the area. The organizers also called for evacuations, cautioning attendees to shelter in their vehicles until further notice.

Around an hour before the gates were set to open, the festival posted a weather report which had stated the possibility of scattered thunderstorms and 54% chance of rain. A couple of minutes after the first set of the day was meant to take place, Bonnaroo posted that there would be a temporary delay, warning attendees to stay away from any stage structures for their safety.