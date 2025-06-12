Two Men Allegedly Broke Into Macklemore’s House and Attacked His Nanny With Bear Spray

Home News Trent Tournour June 12th, 2025 - 1:31 AM

Photo Credit: April Siese

Unfortunate news for Seattle rapper Macklemore as his nanny allegedly had to face a terrifying home invasion at the hands of two men armed with bear spray. The incident allegedly occurred shortly after midnight on June 7th while Macklemore’s three children aged 10, 7, and 4 were home. Luckily all of the victims were able to escape relatively unharmed. The nanny did report minor injuries and was presumably quite shaken up by the incident but is ultimately assumed to be okay.

The same cannot be said for Macklemore’s closet as according to Stereogum the thieves allegedly made off with thousands of dollars worth of jewelry, watches, and shoes. These eye popping sums would leave one to believe that as the rapper’s star has ascended he has ceased exclusively shopping at the thrift store.

The aforementioned nanny was allegedly restrained by the two intruders but managed to escape after biting one of them on the hand before running to the neighbors and imploring them to call the police. In spite of this, Seattle Police currently have no leads on the situation. The nanny has stated she believes the break-in may have been motivated by Macklemore’s public support for the pro-Palestinian movement although it is unclear what leads her to believe this.