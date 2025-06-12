Orange 9mm Shares First New Song In 26 Years “Turn It Up”

Home News Trent Tournour June 12th, 2025 - 8:18 AM

New York City post-hardcore legends Orange 9mm are back after a quarter century long hiatus with a ripping new single. The song called “Turn It Up” is blistering, high-octane and chaotic. Drawing influence from both Metallica and System of a Down the band is able to recapture all of the fire of their original run in the mid 90s and then some.

This return does not come entirely as a surprise as the band played a reunion show last July on the Terminal 5 Rooftop at the New York City Tattoo Arts Convention. However, the tracklist for that set was entirely composed of old material so this reinvigorated creative spirit from the band comes a bit out of left field. It’s unclear if this is a one off single or indicative of bigger things to come but in the Instagram post announcing the track’s release the band posted an updated lineup as well as the offhand line that they are “So stoked for Summer” potentially hinting at a bigger release sometime in the near future.

Whether this track is the beginning of a nascent album cycle or a one off single from a classic punk band it’s undeniable that the song absolutely rips and will absolutely find itself on rotation in your rock playlist this summer.

Listen to the track here: