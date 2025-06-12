Emi Grace Shares New Song “Known Better”

Home News Trent Tournour June 12th, 2025 - 8:40 AM

Rising alt rock star Emi Grace Has made quite a statement with her newest track “Known Better”. The title track to her forthcoming EP has the abrasive distortion and excellent guitar work of a classic White Stripes song which is contrasted with the production style of any number of pop virtuosos currently in the mainstream. The result is a song which is infectious and anthemic but still manages to bowl the listener over with the sheer intensity and power Grace is able to conjure through her guitar.

The whole affair is reminiscent of Olivia Rodrigio’s most recent, more rock oriented output although Grace’s take on the sound has quite a bit more bite. Ultimately, it would seem Grace is trying to draw in a moodier more traditional rock crowd, she certainly has the skills necessary to do so.

Grace is one of a recent crop of upcoming stars who was initially able to promote her music through Instagram and TikTok through her signature series “Trashy Tone Thursday” which allowed her to refine her sound for the world and capture an audience without any label involvement behind her. Now she is self releasing an EP and working with top flight producers all on her own as she continues to whittle down her sound to make it more piercing, biting, and engaging. Listen to Emi Grace now so you can say you were a fan before she took the world by storm.

Listen to the new track here: