Mantra Of The Cosmos Featuring Andy Bell, Zak Starkey & More Join Forces With Noel Gallagher For Collaborative New Single “Domino Bones (Gets Dangerous)”

Hannah Brennan June 11th, 2025 - 4:53 PM

UK indie band Mantra of the Cosmos just debuted their new single “Domino Bones (Gets Dangerous),” featuring British rock artist Noel Gallagher. In their first collaboration, the song features psychedelic sounds, compiling the style of both the band and Gallagher into one.

This is Mantra of the Cosmos’ third release ever since the band formed in 2023. This is their first music release since dropping their first — and only — two singles the year they came about.

Regardless, the band has high hopes for the band in the coming year. The limited edition vinyl pressing of the new single sold-out instantly.

“I can’t wait to get this song out there and on the airwaves,” said band member Zak Starkey in a press release. “The Cavern gigs were amazing, as was the reaction to the vinyl release. Working with people like Noel, Shaun, Andy and Bez is always a pleasure – these are the greatest musicians of their generation. We have more singles coming this year with some very special guests. This is the year of the Mantra!”

Gallagher is notorious for his collaborations, having not released any independent songs since his 2009 album The Dreams We Have As Children [Live for Teenage Cancer Trust]. He did recently collaborate on Le Volume Courbe’s, alternative band, single “Two-Love” which was released in early April of this year.

The single was accompanied with the release of a music video, not featuring any band members or even people at all. The video is a compilation of clips of Starkey’s four-year-old daughter’s toys. He made the video, and it was edited by Nick Franco at 1185Films, a London-based production company.



Mantra of the Cosmos have told fans to sit tight, and expect new music coming in this upcoming year.

The music video and song are available to stream now.