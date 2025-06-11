M.I.A. Shares New Single “Safe”

Home News Hannah Brennan June 11th, 2025 - 7:47 PM

British rapper M.I.A. has just released her new single “Safe,” in the same year as her previous single “Armour.”

“Safe” and “Armour” both touch on her recent conversion to Christianity, discussing how she has handed over her life to Jesus Christ, and how she believes she has been better for it.

She raps in the same style she has throughout her career, with the track being made over a children’s choir. This definitely makes the Christianity aspect of the song more apparent.

M.I.A. in more recent years has been an extremely controversial figure, appearing on the Alex Jones show, the far-right radio host who was sued for defamation from the families of the Sandy Hook shooting victims for claiming the tragic incident never happened.

She even compared his lies to celebrities who advocate for COVID vaccines, in which she received plenty of backlash for commenting on.

Along with the release of her new song, she quickly after dropped a music video too. In the video, she is seen in a church in front of stain-glassed windows, as well as in a studio showing off pieces from her clothing line, Ohmni.

M.I.A has had a lengthy career experiencing big successes with many of her earlier tracks. “Paper Planes,” from 2008, is still streamed plenty today. Other notable tracks that helped launch her career and have brought her to more fame is her 2013 track “Bad Girls” and her song with Young Thug “FRANCHISE.”

The song and music video are available to stream now.