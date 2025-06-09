Massive Attack Threatens Legal Action After Israeli Influencer Accused Them of “Incitement”

Home News Michelle Grisales June 9th, 2025 - 11:13 PM

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna

music group Massive Attack is pushing back after being accused of “incitement” by Israeli writer and influencer Hen Mazzig. The group, known for its outspoken political stances and support for the Palestinian cause, has threatened legal action unless Mazzig deletes his post and issues an apology according to Stereogum.

The controversy began after Mazzig posted an 11-second video clip from a recent Massive Attack concert, in which a visual montage included footage of Yahya Sinwar, the late Hamas political figure killed in 2023.

Mazzig wrote, “Why is the self-proclaimed ‘pro peace’ band @MassiveAttackUK screening footage of Yahya Sinwar during their concert? Sinwar masterminded the slaughter of innocents at a music festival, yet they’re celebrating him at a similar event. If you’re booking the UK’s largest arena, you should care a lot more about the message you’re spreading. Encouraging 23,000+ people to sympathize with Hamas is more than irresponsible — it’s incitement.”

In response, Massive Attack replied to the post and called the claims “defamatory.” Their post further read, “You must delete this post & issue an apology, or further action will follow.”

The band clarified on Instagram that the footage is part of a larger digital collage used in their shows, which includes controversial political figures as part of a broader commentary on media, politics, war and global injustice.

“Massive Attack categorically reject any suggestion that footage or reportage used as part of an artistic digital collage in our live show seeks to glorify or celebrate any featured subject,” they wrote.

They also noted that other figures such as Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, J. Edgar Hoover and IDF soldiers appear in the same loops, questioning why the Sinwar clip was singled out.

“It would be bizarre (and perhaps revealing) that any observer of the live show films would solely home in on the Sinwar/IDF footage and completely overlook all other controversial figures featured in the reportage loops,” their Instagram post read. The band called this selective focus “politically motivated.”

The band remains vocal in their advocacy. Despite pressure, they say they won’t be silenced: “These spurious attempts will always fail.”

Not only does Massive Attack continue to be politically active during the annoying conflicts in Gaza, but they also do so in other issues such as environmental related ones.

The band criticized the Co-Op Live venue in Manchester, where the clip was filmed, for entering into a last-minute sponsorship deal with Barclays — a company the band slammed for links to fossil fuels and arms manufacturers. They agreed to proceed with the show only after Barclays branding was removed from the venue. Similarly, the band revealed in December of last year their decision to not perform at Coachella due to concerns of its environmental impact, further solidifying their support in these issues.