Faithless Release First Part Of New Album Champion Sound Featuring Final Maxi Jazz Vocals

June 7th, 2025

UK prog house act Faithless have taken a somewhat unconventional approach to the release cycle of their eighth studio album Champion Sound. They’re putting out the album in four separate installments, the first of which is available to listen to right now. The first side of the double album is titled Forever Free and notably features the last recorded vocals form the groups late singer Maxi Jazz.

The singer died in late 2022 at age 65 after a protracted illness but the band has been resolute that they will continue on with the project in spite of the devastating loss. The gaps in the vocal lineup will be filled by veritable superstars such as Bebe Rexha, Antony Szmierek, Emmanuel Jal, L.S.K., and Suli Breaks. The group will also spend the summer touring across Europe in support of the material which is already released and its three upcoming sections.

This unique album rollout falls in line with the lineage of a group which has been unique since their debut Reverence in 1996. From there they would continue to release some of the most widely acclaimed and iconic dance tracks of all time such as ‘God Is A DJ’, ‘Insomnia’ and ‘We Come One’. All four tracks from Champion Sound are instant hits in their own right and surely will soon join the ranks of classic tracks such as these and with an output as consistent as this the other three sections of this album will be just as spellbinding.

Champion Sound – Pt. 1 Forever Free Track List