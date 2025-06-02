The Casket Lottery Share “Nightsong” Music Video

Home News Isabella Bergamini June 2nd, 2025 - 12:42 AM

Post-hardcore and indie rock band The Casket Lottery has made their musical return after five years. The band has recently released their first single, “Nightsong” from their upcoming album. “Nightsong” embodies the band’s collective drifting mental state and struggle to deal with the uncertain modern day. Regarding the track, vocalist Nathan Ellis stated, “I don’t sleep very well anymore. Not since sometime in 2016. I know everyone felt the world get weird, and for me, it was a foundational shift that I didn’t anticipate. Now, I just have these moments between being awake and my hypnagogic hallucinations. Moments remembering everything that I need to do getting mashed up with memories and fears.” The recently uploaded lyric video for the song demonstrates this sense of strange hallucinations through its fast, nightmarish visuals.

The track is a part of the larger theme of looking for meaning in the chaos of the world. “Nightsong” is a part of the band’s upcoming album, Feel The Teeth which will be released on August 30. Feel The Teeth explores the disillusionment felt by the band and their constant search for meaning in a frequently changing political and social world. It focuses on themes such as the passing of time, fatigue, anxiety and transformation. Unlike their 2020 album, Short Songs for End Times, the new album offers a quieter, reflective look at the past and hope for a better future despite its uncertainty. Feel The Teeth can be pre-ordered here.

In addition to the new album, the indie rock band will participate in a fall tour with The Sound of Animals Fighting and This Will Destroy You as well as perform at FEST 23.