Man Wearing Nazi T-Shirt Gets Kicked Out of Punk Rock Bowling Festival

Chaos erupted at Las Vegas’ annual Punk Rock Bowling event. It was not to do with any of the performances, nor anyone’s performance in the lanes, instead people were outraged about an entirely different type of turkey. Specifically, one wearing a shirt with a nazi insignia.

For some reason, a man thought it would be a good idea to show up to a performance of famously left-leaning bands such as Flag, Social Distortion and The Damned wearing a t-shirt with the SS ‘lightning bolt’ iconography. A universally recognized symbol which is singularly associated with the secret police responsible for the mass subjugation and intentional killings of millions of innocent ethnic minorities throughout Germany in the 1930s and 40s.

It’s unclear what response the man was expecting to get when wearing such a provocative piece of clothing but assuredly he was not expecting a crowd of rightfully incensed concertgoers to push, punch and throw things at him while multiple security guards escorted him to the exit. It’s reassuring to see that people still care about keeping punk scenes safe and well-integrated for all.

In Loudwire’s reporting of this event they note that viewers across the internet have universally decried this man and his blurring of the line between poor fashion choices and hatespeech.

A video of the man being pushed out of the show can be found below