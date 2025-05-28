Boneflower Shares New Song “Pomegranate” Featuring Touché Amoré’s Jeremy Bolm

Home News Trent Tournour May 28th, 2025 - 7:55 PM

Madrid Screamo outfit Boneflower have offered up a ripping new single with a guest vocal appearance from Touché Amoré’s Jeremy Bolm.

This band has been a true staple of the European hardcore scene for over a decade and this song goes the extra distance to truly solidify their legend status. The song features apocalyptic throat shredding vocals contrasted with Bolm’s brighter, poppier delivery as well as some solid twinkly emo guitars and a propulsive driving breakdown.

The accompanying music video is engaging as well and fits the aesthetic of the band and this new song. It’s comprised of footage of their various tours through Europe and North America and showcases the volatility of a packed hardcore show in a small venue as well as quieter, more intimate, moments of the band on the road. This matches the songs blend of fiery breakdowns and choruses with lighter, almost midwest emo, guitar tones and riffs.

According to Brooklyn Vegan this song kicks off the album cycle for the band’s third studio album Reveries releasing on Deathwish Records July 25th. It also follows a notable presence on the 2023 compilation Balladeers, Redefined which also included tracks from groups such as Jerome’s Dream, Massa Nera and Soul Glo.

Listen to the brand new song from Boneflower here: