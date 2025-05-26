Grinderman Announces Full Discography Reissue For July 2025 Release

Home News Leila DeJoui May 26th, 2025 - 10:35 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

On May 26, 2025, rock band Grinderman has announced that they will be releasing a full discography reissue for their vinyls and CD’s. This new release is anticipated to happen on July 18 of this year. Their discography includes Grinderman which was released in 2007, Grinderman 2 which was released in 2010 and Grinderman 2 RMX which was released in 2012. The band began their journey into the music industry around 2005. The four bandmates, Nick Cave, Warren Ellis, Martyn Casey and Jim Scavunos, teamed up together with hopes to create a more raw and primal sound. This new sound would have hopefully diverged from the sound from the band Cave and Ellis were in before, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds.

On March 5, 2007, their 11-song debut album Grinderman which features their singles “No Pussy Blues” and “Get It On” received universal enthusiasm by many critics. Then, in 2009, the band took out more time from being in The Bad Seeds and teamed up again to create their second album. Grinderman 2 had explored more of a psychedelic territory than their first album. Two years later, their third album Grinderman 2 RMX was a bold reinterpretation. Their latest album featured collaborations with popular names like Robert Fripp, Josh Homme, UNKLE, Nick Zinner and more. Their three albums will be reissued on eco-conscious black vinyl and digisleeve CD editions. The new reissue will be reinstating the band’s acclaimed catalogue for devoted fans and a new generation of listeners.