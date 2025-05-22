New Jersey Department of Health Suspects Shakira Concert Goers May Have Been Exposed to Measles

Home News Leila DeJoui May 22nd, 2025 - 10:57 PM

On May 15, 2025, Shakira’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Tour hit East Rutherford, New Jersey at the MetLife Stadium. At the concerts, one of the guests in the audience was from out of state, and was infected with the measles. Now, the New Jersey Department Of Health (NJDOH) has stated an issue that the other guests who attended the concert may also be affected and have been exposed to the measles. May 20, 2025, the NJDOH released a statement to the public. “Be aware of the symptoms of this highly contagious virus and to ensure they are up to date with the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) shots,” said the statement by the NJDOH.

Some of the symptoms of measles include a high fever, cough, runny nose, watery red eyes and a rash that usually appears between three and five days after the symptoms begin. However, the symptoms may not appear right away, they can develop as late as June 6. The measles is an airborne disease, so simply coughing is enough to spread the disease to others. The measles could be serious for small children, however, the disease can be prevented with a shot. According to an article by Stereogum, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. falsely claimed last week that the measles vaccine was never fully safety tested. In October fans of the Connecticut jam band Goose were warned of possible bat exposure at a Chicago gig.