NBA Player Jalen Williams Fined $25k Over Wearing Madness’ T-Shirt

Home News Trent Tournour May 21st, 2025 - 8:32 PM

Despite an astounding game 7 performance in the NBA Western Conference the Oklahoma City Thunder’s star forward Jalen Williams has lost $25,000 in a move which can only be described as complete madness.

His reprimand from the league did not come as a result of his conduct or any actions on or off the court, nor did it have anything to do with his behavior or character as a person or player. Instead, the basketball player was fined the price of a brand new Honda Civic because he wore a t-shirt with the f-word on it.

In the post game press conference the 24 year old superstar was wearing a band t-shirt from 80s ska legends Madness which said “fuck art, let’s dance”. Apparently, this statement from a mid 80s British dance pop band was too taboo for the national basketball association who not only had to cover it up immediately. (Before the press conference was even over according to Loudwire.)But they also felt that this violation was so egregious that it was worth at least the price of a full semester at a private college.

One would think that this organization which has served as a vanguard cultural force since long before madness were making music would be able to handle a brief flash of the word ‘fuck’ on television but despite loosened dress code restrictions in 2014 this was still a bridge too far for them. Maybe the commission is just full of sticklers, maybe this was a decision by a Timberwolves fan hoping to get in Jalen Williams head. One way or another, here’s hoping Jalen Williams can find a way to persevere through this madness.