Dream Theater Announces Fall 2025 Tour Dates

Big news for prog metal fans as legendary outfit Dream Theater rolls out a host of new tour dates to accompany their recent concept album Parasomnia which was released to near universal acclaim. According to Blabbermouth.net the tour will feature the band performing this most recent record in its entirety as well as a host of classic fan-favorites.
“An Evening With Dream Theater” will start its journey in Reading, Pennsylvania on September 5th and circle the country until it reaches an end on October 25th in Long Island, New York. A full list of dates can be found below.
“An Evening With Dream Theater – Parasomnia 2025” tour dates:
Sep. 05 – Reading, PA – Santander PAC
Sep. 06 – Baltimore, MD – The Lyric
Sep. 09 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston PAC
Sep. 10 – Clearwater, FL – The BayCare Sound Amphitheater
Sep. 12 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
Sep. 13 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Sep. 14 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy (40th-anniversary tour rescheduled date)
Sep. 16 – Charlotte, NC – Owens Auditorium
Sep. 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Center
Sep. 19 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life (Festival)
Sep. 21 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
Sep. 22 – Peoria, IL – Prairie Home Alliance Theater
Sep. 24 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre
Sep. 25 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre
Sep. 27 – Des Moines, IA – Vibrant Music Hall
Sep. 29 – Colorado Springs, CO – Pikes Peak Center
Oct. 03 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock (Festival)
Oct. 04 – Oceanside, CA – Frontwave Arena
Oct. 05 – Long Beach, CA – Long Beach Terrace Theater
Oct. 07 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Arts Center – Ikeda Theater
Oct. 08 – El Paso, TX – Abraham Chavez Theatre
Oct. 11 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater
Oct. 13 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Oct. 14 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory
Oct. 17 – Hammond, IN – The Venue at Horseshoe Hammond
Oct. 18 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre
Oct. 20 – Syracuse, NY – Landmark Theatre
Oct. 22 – Providence, RI – Veterans Memorial Auditorium
Oct. 23 – Schenectady, NY – Proctor’s Theatre
Oct. 25 – Long Island, NY – Nassau Coliseum
Notably, this album was the first Dream Theater album to feature the bands original drummer Mike Portnoy since 2009’s Black Clouds & Silver Linings. Evidently, this reconciliation has pleased fans and ignited a new creative fire within the band. “An Evening With Dream Theater” is an evening I wouldn’t want to miss.