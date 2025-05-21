Dream Theater Announces Fall 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Trent Tournour May 21st, 2025 - 7:18 PM

Big news for prog metal fans as legendary outfit Dream Theater rolls out a host of new tour dates to accompany their recent concept album Parasomnia which was released to near universal acclaim. According to Blabbermouth.net the tour will feature the band performing this most recent record in its entirety as well as a host of classic fan-favorites.

“An Evening With Dream Theater” will start its journey in Reading, Pennsylvania on September 5th and circle the country until it reaches an end on October 25th in Long Island, New York. A full list of dates can be found below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dream Theater (@dreamtheaterofficial)

“An Evening With Dream Theater – Parasomnia 2025” tour dates:

Sep. 05 – Reading, PA – Santander PAC

Sep. 06 – Baltimore, MD – The Lyric

Sep. 09 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston PAC

Sep. 10 – Clearwater, FL – The BayCare Sound Amphitheater

Sep. 12 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

Sep. 13 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Sep. 14 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy (40th-anniversary tour rescheduled date)

Sep. 16 – Charlotte, NC – Owens Auditorium

Sep. 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Center

Sep. 19 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life (Festival)

Sep. 21 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

Sep. 22 – Peoria, IL – Prairie Home Alliance Theater

Sep. 24 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre

Sep. 25 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre

Sep. 27 – Des Moines, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

Sep. 29 – Colorado Springs, CO – Pikes Peak Center

Oct. 03 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock (Festival)

Oct. 04 – Oceanside, CA – Frontwave Arena

Oct. 05 – Long Beach, CA – Long Beach Terrace Theater

Oct. 07 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Arts Center – Ikeda Theater

Oct. 08 – El Paso, TX – Abraham Chavez Theatre

Oct. 11 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater

Oct. 13 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

Oct. 14 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

Oct. 17 – Hammond, IN – The Venue at Horseshoe Hammond

Oct. 18 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre

Oct. 20 – Syracuse, NY – Landmark Theatre

Oct. 22 – Providence, RI – Veterans Memorial Auditorium

Oct. 23 – Schenectady, NY – Proctor’s Theatre

Oct. 25 – Long Island, NY – Nassau Coliseum

Notably, this album was the first Dream Theater album to feature the bands original drummer Mike Portnoy since 2009’s Black Clouds & Silver Linings. Evidently, this reconciliation has pleased fans and ignited a new creative fire within the band. “An Evening With Dream Theater” is an evening I wouldn’t want to miss.