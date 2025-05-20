Blood Incantation Announces North American Summer Tour Dates

Death metal band Blood Incantation has officially announced their North American Summer tour titled, Absolute ElseTOUR, in support to their 2024 album Absolute Elsewhere. The tour will kick off in mid-July and end in early August, with the band hitting major cities such as Indianapolis, Tacoma, Portland, Los Angeles, and more
Ticket sales are said to begin this Friday, May 23, at 10 AM local time, according to Century Media. Fans will be able to purchase tickets through Ticketmaster and any other authorized retailers. Along with the band’s North America tour, Blood Incantation will also be embarking on a European tour for a good majority of October with shows in the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, Greece, and many more countries.
For more information, visit Blood Incantations offical website.
North America
Jul 12: Pelham, TN – The Caverns ^>
Jul 14: Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
Jul 15: Lakewood, OH – The Roxy
Jul 17: Chicago, IL – Bohemian National Cemetery >
Jul 18: Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe
Jul 19: Pittsburgh, PA – Spirit
Jul 21: St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall
Jul 22: Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater
Jul 23: Minneapolis, MN – The Varsity Theater
Jul 26: Black Feet Nation, MT – Fire In The Mountains *
Jul 27: Black Feet Nation, MT – Fire In The Mountains *+
Jul 29: Edmonton, AB – Union Hall
Ju 30: Calgary, AB – The Palace Theater
Aug 01: Tacoma, WA – Temple Theatre Ballroom +
Aug 02: Tacoma, WA – Temple Theatre
Aug 03: Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
Aug 06: San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom
Aug 07: Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern %
Worldwide
Oct 06: Bristol, UK – SWX #
Oct 07: Dublin, IE – The Academy #
Oct 08: Greater Manchester, UK – Albert Hall #
Oct 09: Glasgow, UK – Garage #
Oct 10: London, UK – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire #
Oct 11: Nijmegen, NL – Soulcrusher Festival: Doornroosje #
Oct 12: Frankfurt am Main, DE – Batschkapp #
Oct 14: Istanbul, TR – IF Performance Hall Beşiktaş ^
Oct 16: Athens, GR – Floyd – Live Music Venue ^
Oct 18: Lisboa, PT – Amplifest Sessions: Music Station %
