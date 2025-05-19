Elias Ronnenfelt Announces Summer 2025 U.S. Tour Dates, Shares New Single & Video “Carry On-Bag”

Home News Juliet Paiz May 19th, 2025 - 1:07 PM

Elias Rønnenfelt, the Iceage frontman turned solo artist, has just announced his U.S. tour dates for fall 2025. The shows will start on September 13 at Chicago’s Sound & Gravity Festival and include stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York and more. He’ll be joined by special guests at select shows, including a unique performance with Joanne Robertson at Le Poisson Rouge in NYC on September 19.

Alongside the tour news, Rønnenfelt has released a new single and video titled “Carry-On Bag,” his first solo track since the release of his debut album, Heavy Glory. The song has a slow melody carried by looping drums, bass and magical strings. In regards to lyrics, Rønnenfelt reflects on the strange feeling of loneliness, the waiting and the sense of being nowhere and everywhere at once.

The video for “Carry-On Bag,” leans into a surreal feeling, with visuals that match the track’s foggy mood. It features Rønnenfelt dressed in a button up and tie while still bringing that messy professional look, as he walks through waiting rooms and other areas outside such as a dark neighborhood.

After wrapping up a European tour this summer, Rønnenfelt will bring Heavy Glory to North American audiences for the first time. The album has earned praise for its mix of raw emotion and poetic songwriting.

Last year in May, Rønnenfelt released his debut single titled “Like Lovers Do.” With the video of “Like Lovers Do” we see him dragging a karaoke machine through the streets of Milan, showing that his videos have that strange feeling that still appears cool. It is truly something only Rønnenfelt can accomplish.

U.S Tour Dates

Fri. May 16 – Århus, DK @ Another Festival ^

Mon. May 19 – Paris, FR @ Le Hasard Ludique

Wed. May 21 – Amsterdam, NL @ OT301

Thu. May 22 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla &

Sat. May 24 – Roskilde, DK @ Literature Festival

Sat. May 24 – Søndermarken, DK @ Bloom Festival

Wed. May 28 – København, DK @ Ofelia Plads ^

Fri. May 30 – Bornholm, DK @ Østpå Festival ^

Sat. June 7 – Humble, DK @ Humble Festival

Tue. June 10 – Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete’s

Wed. June 11 – Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

Thu. June 12 – London, UK @ Moth Club

Fri. June 13 – Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana

Sat. June 14 – Brighton, UK @ Dust

Sun. June 15 – Margate, UK @ Where Else (matinee show)

Mon. June 16 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

Wed. June 25 – Ålborg, DK @ Kunsten

Wed. July 2 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

Sun. July 6 – København, DK @ Nemoland ^

Tue. July 8 – København, DK @ Tønder Festival – Rød Plads Takeover ^

Fri. July 18 – Ærø, DK @ Øhavet Festival

Thu. July 24 – Thy, DK @ Alive Festival

Sat. July 26 – Bornholm, DK @ Gæsten

Sat. Aug. 2 – Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival

Thu. Aug. 7 – København, DK @ Syd for solen

Fri. Aug. 29 – Sat. Aug. 30 – Tønder, DK @ Tønder Festival ^

Sat. Sept. 13 – Chicago, IL @ Sound & Gravity Festival

Mon. Sept. 15 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

Wed. Sept. 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

Fri. Sept. 19 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge %

Sat. Sept. 20 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

Tue. Sept. 23 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd *

Wed. Sept. 24 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings *

Fri. Oct. 31 – Århus, DK @ Voxhall

Sat. Nov. 1 – Copenhagen, DK @ Konservatoriets Koncertsal

^ = w/ band

& = w/ Puzzle

% = w/ Joanne Robertson

* = w/ Mary Lattimore