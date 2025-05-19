Cassie Ventura’s Friend Testifies She Received Money From Diddy Following Alleged Assault In 2018

Home News Michelle Grisales May 19th, 2025 - 3:48 PM

One week into artist Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial, defense attorney Marc Agnifilo questioned Kerry Morgan, a former close friend of Cassie Ventura, about why their friendship came to an end and she revealed receiving a large sum of money from Combs.

Morgan testified that their 17-year-long friendship came to an end in 2018 after she was allegedly assaulted by Combs in Ventura’s apartment, according to CNN.

“The reason I stopped speaking with her is because was not supportive of me after that incident,” she said.

Morgan then described the alleged assault. “He came up behind me and choked me and then boomeranged a wooden hanger at my head,” Morgan testified. “I had finger marks on my neck.”

Though subpoenaed to appear, Morgan told the court she did not want to be involved in the case. “I have moved on with my life away from all these people and the problems,” she said

Morgan also detailed the alleged assault took place while Combs allegedly questioned her about Ventura’s faithfulness. According to Morgan, Combs allegedly demanded to know who Ventura was cheating on him with during the assault. “At that moment, I didn’t know she was cheating,” Morgan said, though she later came to believe the infidelity claims were true.

Morgan further testified that a month after the alleged 2018 assault, she met with Ventura, who informed her she would be receiving $30,000 from Combs. Morgan said she signed a non-disclosure agreement during that meeting and confirmed that she ultimately received the money.

“She offered me money to sign a (non-disclosure agreement), and that was essentially … to close the case on this,” Morgan said. She further explained that Ventura told Morgan she was “over-exaggerating” the alleged assault and that the money was to prevent her from pursuing legal action or speaking publicly, Morgan told the court.

Although Agnifilo implied Ventura may have paid her directly, Morgan insisted the money came from Combs. Morgan shared that Ventura has not reached out to her since the alleged incident.

Despite the events, Morgan acknowledged that she once believed Combs and Ventura genuinely loved each other. She testified that during their relationship, there were moments she thought they should try to reconcile.