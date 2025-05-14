SoundCloud Updates Their AI Policy After Backlash

Home News Michelle Grisales May 14th, 2025 - 4:37 PM

Pitchfork reported that SoundCloud has changed its terms of use and clarified its stance on artificial intelligence (AI) following concerns from artists and users over potential misuse of uploaded content for AI training purposes. The company faced backlash last week over allegations that it had quietly modified its terms to permit AI training on user content, prompting company leadership to address these fears.

In response, SoundCloud CEO Eliah Seton published an open letter to reassure creators and outline the platform’s renewed AI policy. “AI should support artists, not replace them,” he wrote. His statement marks a clear stance from the streaming platform to reassure that user-uploaded music will not be used to train generative AI systems without consent.

“With the landscape changing rapidly, if there is an opportunity to use generative AI for the benefit of our human artists, we may make this opportunity available to our human artists with their explicit consent, via an opt-in mechanism,” Seton wrote. “We don’t know what we don’t know and we have a responsibility to give our human artists the opportunities, choices and control to advance their creative journeys.”

According to Seton, changes to the terms of use made in February 2024 aimed to increase transparency about how AI is currently leveraged on the platform. The company mainly uses AI to improve user experience in ways such as refining music recommendations, playlist curation and fraud prevention.

“Our use of AI is focused on discovery—helping fans find new music and helping artists grow, starting with their first fans,” Seton added. “More broadly, we use AI to identify emerging talent, personalize the platform experience and support real-time customer service, all designed to support human artists and engage real fans.”