Lord Buffalo Cancels Their European Tour After Drummer Seized From a Plane and Detained by US Border Control 

Home News Michelle Grisales May 14th, 2025 - 9:33 PM

According to Stereogum Austin-based group Lord Buffalo has canceled their scheduled European tour after their drummer, Yamal Said, was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. The incident occurred on Monday, May 12th, as the band was preparing to depart for their overseas shows.

Said, a Mexican citizen and lawful permanent resident of the United States holding a green card, was reportedly “forcibly removed” from the flight before departure. According to a statement released by the band on social media, “He has not been released, and we have been unable to contact him.” The group confirmed they are currently working with an immigration attorney in an attempt to learn more about his status and to pursue his release.

“We are heartbroken to announce we have to cancel our upcoming European tour,” the band wrote. “We are devastated to cancel this tour, but we are focusing all of our energy and resources on Yamal’s safety and freedom. We are hopeful that this is a temporary setback and that it could be safe for us to reschedule this tour in the future.”

In a later Instagram update, the band shared progress in Said’s situation, “Our drummer has secured the legal representation he needs and we are waiting to hear what comes next.”

Lord Buffalo’s tour partners, Orsak:Oslo, will continue with the scheduled performances across Europe in the band’s absence. The group encouraged fans to attend and show support for their fellow musicians.

Lord Buffalo’s situation is an example of other artists’ growing concerns about immigration enforcement within the United States, which has reportedly created significant obstacles not only for international acts touring in the U.S. but also for domestic performers navigating the system. The band closed their update with, “At this time the family asks for privacy as they navigate the situation.”