Amy Milan Shares New Song “The overpass” With Music Video

Home News Khalliah Gardner May 11th, 2025 - 2:53 PM

Amy Millan’s new song, “The Overpass,” is both thoughtful and visually captivating with its music video. It’s the last sneak peek from her eagerly awaited album, “I Went To Find You.” Inspired by a powerful encounter with death when she was young, Millan explores what it’s like to grow up and make mistakes in her twenties. She talks about walking on Toronto’s Bloor viaduct one night as an example of youthful recklessness, stating that turning 30 was the best thing for her. She adds that she never agrees with people who talk longingly about “the good old days,” which inspired some lyrics in this track.

The music video, directed by Sara Melvin, adds to Millan’s story with a lively and personal view of Toronto. It includes her niece and Jenny Whiteley’s daughter, showing a glimpse of young dreams and potential. Millan says, “The overpass song reminded me of an old-style Toronto… A grey city that always brings new hope.”

Working with well-known artists like Jay McCarrol, Jace Lasek, and Peter Katis, Millan has created an album featuring rich sounds. Some of it was recorded at the remote Lost River studio. Her new album *I Went To Find You* is now available for pre-order and represents a big step in her music career. Earlier songs “Wire Walks” and “Make Way for Waves,” have been highlighted by important platforms such as Paste, KCRW, and Stereogum.

Millan is going on a tour this fall, with shows at New York’s Mercury Lounge and Los Angeles’ The Echo. Millan says the album represents going back to their roots because working on it made them think about their past to understand who they are now.

Her work with McCarrol started by chance at Dream Serenade, creating a musical connection that reminded her of her late father. Millan realized she had been searching for vocal harmony that made her feel peaceful and happy. With “I Went To Find You,” Millan’s honest lyrics and strong vocals offer a deep dive into feelings and experiences, making it her most personal project so far. She shared, “This record was the first time I could talk about loss openly without hiding behind songs about boys or drinking.”

